Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer

The former-duke was named, and alleged photographs of him were released in the latest Epstein files documents

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor found himself in fresh troubles this week after he was named and his disturbing photographs were included in the latest release of Epstein files.

Following the release of over three million documents by the US Department of Justice, Sir Keir Starmer has urged the former prince to testify to Congress about what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prime Minister was asked about the new Epstein files by reporters, and whether Andrew should apologise to the victims of the disgraced financier for his association with him and testify before Congress about what he knew.

"I have always approached this question with the victim of Epstein in mind. Epstein's victims have to be the first priority. As for whether there should be an apology, that's a matter for Andrew," said Starmer.

He added, "But, yes, in terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that. You can’t be victim-centred if you're not prepared to do that."

In the new documents released by the DOJ, an individual believed to be Andrew was seen on all fours over a woman, who was lying on the floor.

Moreover, the files also saw an alleged email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and the former Duke of York, in which the convicted paedophile tells Andrew he has "a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with."

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and while being named in the files does not suggest any misconduct, the association with the disgraced financier has cost him his royal titles and honours, which King Charles removed in October 2025.

