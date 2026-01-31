Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news

Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos has been arrested in Texas for public intoxication.
The arrest was made in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 31, and Banuelos was taken to Parker County Jail in Weatherford. He bonded out after paying a small fee of $386.
His arrest news came days after it was reported that he and Hadid parted ways after dating for two years.
As per the insider, the pair had an on-again, off-again relationship that was "tumultuous".
The supermodel and the cowboy also have business ties, as they purchased million-dollar horses together, making the breakup complicated.
While the speculations about their split first surfaced in June 2025, Banuelos quashed the rumours with a sweet Instagram post, wishing Hadid a happy anniversary in October, penning, "Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful."
He added, "Love you, baby. I'll keep reminding you every day just how much."
By the end of December sources once again started speculating about a rift between the pair, who first started dating in 2023.
Moreover, Bella Hadid celebrated the holidays with a group of friends in Aspen, without Adan Banuelos.
For the unversed, Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos first met in early 2023 at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, and were first publicly linked in October 2023 before going Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2024.