Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news

The 'Vogue' model and her ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, broke up this week after two years of romance

  • By Hania Jamil
Bella Hadids ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news
Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news

Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos has been arrested in Texas for public intoxication.

The arrest was made in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 31, and Banuelos was taken to Parker County Jail in Weatherford. He bonded out after paying a small fee of $386.

His arrest news came days after it was reported that he and Hadid parted ways after dating for two years.

As per the insider, the pair had an on-again, off-again relationship that was "tumultuous".

The supermodel and the cowboy also have business ties, as they purchased million-dollar horses together, making the breakup complicated.

While the speculations about their split first surfaced in June 2025, Banuelos quashed the rumours with a sweet Instagram post, wishing Hadid a happy anniversary in October, penning, "Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful."

He added, "Love you, baby. I'll keep reminding you every day just how much."

By the end of December sources once again started speculating about a rift between the pair, who first started dating in 2023.

Moreover, Bella Hadid celebrated the holidays with a group of friends in Aspen, without Adan Banuelos.

For the unversed, Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos first met in early 2023 at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, and were first publicly linked in October 2023 before going Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2024.

The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at the 2026 Grammys
The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at the 2026 Grammys
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet
Popular sitcom icon Grady Demond Wilson dies at age of 79
Popular sitcom icon Grady Demond Wilson dies at age of 79
Akshay Kumar reacts to Rani Mukerji's fierce performance in 'Mardaani 3'
Akshay Kumar reacts to Rani Mukerji's fierce performance in 'Mardaani 3'
Britney Spears' financial troubles laid bare amid homelessness fears
Britney Spears' financial troubles laid bare amid homelessness fears
Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges
Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges
Kevin Gates makes shocking claim about his late father's battle with AIDS
Kevin Gates makes shocking claim about his late father's battle with AIDS
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's bond raise eyebrows after Tom Ackerley awkward appearance
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's bond raise eyebrows after Tom Ackerley awkward appearance
Tom Cruise’s crucial role in David Beckham’s family drama revealed
Tom Cruise’s crucial role in David Beckham’s family drama revealed
Catherine O’Hara’s death: New details of her final hours laid bare
Catherine O’Hara’s death: New details of her final hours laid bare
‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars Dan & Levy Eugene pay somber tributes to Catherine O’Hara
‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars Dan & Levy Eugene pay somber tributes to Catherine O’Hara

Popular News

Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations

Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations

2 hours ago
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football

Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football

an hour ago
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name

Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
an hour ago