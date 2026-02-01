Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name

Cardi B has debunked online speculation surrounding the name of her newborn son with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, making it clear she wants to keep details regarding her fourth child private.
The WAP rapper was blessed with a baby boy with the NFL star in November 2025, but the couple kept his name private.
That silence sparked rumours from fans on social media, some of which Cardi quickly dismissed.
When asked about sharing photos of the baby, Cardi jokingly hinted at a football connection, writing on X on Jan. 25, “I’ll show y’all touchdown soon.”
The comment ignited rumours, including one fan joking that the baby could be named after Stefon’s NFL team. Cardi firmly responded: “ENOUGH!”
Another fan later claimed the baby’s name was Grayson, prompting Cardi to directly reply, “It’s not.”
While hiding her son’s identity, Cardi has been openly supportive of Diggs’ career. She celebrated his return from an ACL injury and his success with the New England Patriots, who secured a Super Bowl spot.
While interviewing NFL Network, the Grammy winner stated she was “very excited, very happy, and very proud” of Diggs and the team.
Cardi, who also shares three children with ex Offset, reflected on her personal milestones in November, mentioning she had welcomed both new music and a new baby. Diggs echoed his support in the comments, writing, “Proud of you… love you.”