  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Why doing different physical activities could boost longevity?

Walking was linked to a 17% reduction in mortality risk, while stair climbing reduced the risk by nearly 10%

A recent study revealed that varying your exercise routine may play a crucial role in staying active that helps in extending your life period.

A research discovered that mixing different kinds of exercises could assist people live longer.

For the study, the long-term tracked over 11,000 adults for more than 30 years, during which participants regularly reported their exercises.

These included walking, cycling, strength, yoga, gardening, and stair climbing. Over the follow-up period, nearly 39,000 participants passed away, majorly from cardiac disorders, respiratory illnesses, and cancer.

Scientists discovered that physical activity overall was associated with reduced death risk from any reason, and most individual exercises offered measurable benefits.

Walking was linked to a 17% reduction in mortality risk, while stair climbing reduced the risk by nearly 10%.

However, the strongest benefits were seen among people who engaged in the broadest variety of activities.

People with the most diverse physical exercise routines experienced up to a 19% reduced risk of death overall, along with a 13% to 41% lowered risk of death from cardiovascular disorder, cancer, respiratory disease, and other causes.

The analysis further revealed a possible limit to the benefits. Health gains appeared to level off after about 20 MET-hours per week, a measurement that combines exercise intensity and duration.

For example, sitting equals 1 MET-hour, while an easy jog is roughly 7 MET-hours.

While the study does not prove cause and effect, scientists stated that the findings highlight the potential significance of exercise variety, not just exercise volume, to maintain health.

