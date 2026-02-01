Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss 

Snoop Dogg has finally broken his silence after her daughter, Cori Broadus, announced the tragic news.
On Sunday, February 1st, the 54-year-old rapper’s youngest daughter shared a heartbreaking statement, revealing that her 10-month-old daughter, Codi Dreaux, passed away.
Shortly after his beloved granddaughter’s demise, Snoop turned to his Instagram account to share the emotional photo just hours after her death.
Sharing a photo of himself with Cori, 26, and his sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, he penned the caption with a red heart emoji.
While his son penned a tribute to his sister on his Instagram Stories, writing the emotional note, "Lil sis, we got you forever," as he reposted the family photo.
Earlier that day, Cori announced the tragic news that her 10-month-old daughter Codi died on her Instagram Stories.
For those unaware, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., shares four children, including two sons, Corde, 30, Cordell, 27, and a daughter, Cori, 25, with his life partner, Shante Broadus.
He is also the father of a son, Julian, 26, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend, Laurie Helmond.