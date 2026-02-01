Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently called a recent report of friction between his company and OpenAI “nonsense,” dismissing delay reports in $100B OpenAI investment.
Huang’s comments follows The Wall Street Journal published a story late Friday claiming that the leading AI-chip manufacturer was looking to scale back its investment in OpenAI.
In September, Nvidia announced plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI and also build 10 gigawtts of computing infrastructure for the AI company.
However, the WSJ stated that Huang has started highlighting that the agreement is nonbinding, and that he’s also privately criticized OpenAI’s business strategy, raising concerns regarding rivals such as Anthropic and Google.
Moreover, both the companies are considering their partnership, though that doesn’t mean to entirely cut the ties, with recent discussions reportedly focusing on stake investment of a mere tens of billions of dollars from Nvidia, as per WSJ.
An OpenAI spokesperson told the WSJ that both the companies are “actively working through the details of our partnership.”
“Nvidia has underpinned our breakthroughs from the start, powers our systems today, and will remain central as we scale what comes next,” the company added.
The WSJ further reported in December that OpenAI is currently looking to raise a $100 billion funding round, while The New York Times stated this week that Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, and SoftBank are all discussing potential investments.