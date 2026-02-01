Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment

OpenAI is reportedly looking to raise a $100 billion funding round

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment

Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently called a recent report of friction between his company and OpenAI “nonsense,” dismissing delay reports in $100B OpenAI investment.

Huang’s comments follows The Wall Street Journal published a story late Friday claiming that the leading AI-chip manufacturer was looking to scale back its investment in OpenAI.

In September, Nvidia announced plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI and also build 10 gigawtts of computing infrastructure for the AI company.

However, the WSJ stated that Huang has started highlighting that the agreement is nonbinding, and that he’s also privately criticized OpenAI’s business strategy, raising concerns regarding rivals such as Anthropic and Google.

Moreover, both the companies are considering their partnership, though that doesn’t mean to entirely cut the ties, with recent discussions reportedly focusing on stake investment of a mere tens of billions of dollars from Nvidia, as per WSJ.

An OpenAI spokesperson told the WSJ that both the companies are “actively working through the details of our partnership.”

“Nvidia has underpinned our breakthroughs from the start, powers our systems today, and will remain central as we scale what comes next,” the company added.

The WSJ further reported in December that OpenAI is currently looking to raise a $100 billion funding round, while The New York Times stated this week that Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, and SoftBank are all discussing potential investments.

Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta
WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
iPhone sales reaches all-time high in Apple’s latest earnings
iPhone sales reaches all-time high in Apple’s latest earnings
Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social
Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’
Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp
Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts
Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries
Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries

Popular News

Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react

Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react

16 minutes ago
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment

Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
40 minutes ago
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event

an hour ago