Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event

The 'Khoobsurat' actress marks seven years of her iconic film that remains close to her heart

  • By Fatima Hassan
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event  

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating a new career milestone after she attended a radiant event with a baby bump. 

The eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor has marked seven years of her superhit movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, with a heartfelt message.

On Sunday, February 1st, Sonam turned to her Instagram Stories to re-share the post of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who hailed the Neerja starlet's iconic character, Sweety Chaudhry, in the romantic film.

Re-sharing the post, the mom of one scribbled a sweet message that read, "Celebrating 7 years of love, without labels, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga." 

For those unaware, the romance-comedy film premiered in 2019, starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles. 

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga revolves around the life of Sweety (played by Sonam), who hides a secret about her true love and decides to marry a writer to please her father, Balbir Chaudhry (Anil Kapoor.)

P.C.: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram Stories 

This statement came shortly after Sonam Kapoor flaunted her baby bump in an elegant navy-blue gown during the major event. 

On January 31st, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress attended a special event hosted by luxury beauty brand Lancôme, where she revealed her big baby bump. 

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, announced her second pregnancy in November last year.

The couple are also parents to their only son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, whom they welcomed in August 2022.   

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller
Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged multibillion scam reignites as producer breaks silence
Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged multibillion scam reignites as producer breaks silence
AR Rahman issues new controversial statement amid 'communal' remarks fury
AR Rahman issues new controversial statement amid 'communal' remarks fury
Ushna Shah reacts to alleged Deepak Chopra emails in fresh Epstein files
Ushna Shah reacts to alleged Deepak Chopra emails in fresh Epstein files
Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’
Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’
Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway
Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway
Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch
Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch
Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’
Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel

Popular News

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event

29 minutes ago
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss

Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
2 hours ago
Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court

Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court

2 hours ago