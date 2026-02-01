Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event  

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating a new career milestone after she attended a radiant event with a baby bump.
The eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor has marked seven years of her superhit movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, with a heartfelt message.
On Sunday, February 1st, Sonam turned to her Instagram Stories to re-share the post of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who hailed the Neerja starlet's iconic character, Sweety Chaudhry, in the romantic film.
Re-sharing the post, the mom of one scribbled a sweet message that read, "Celebrating 7 years of love, without labels, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga."
For those unaware, the romance-comedy film premiered in 2019, starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga revolves around the life of Sweety (played by Sonam), who hides a secret about her true love and decides to marry a writer to please her father, Balbir Chaudhry (Anil Kapoor.)
This statement came shortly after Sonam Kapoor flaunted her baby bump in an elegant navy-blue gown during the major event.
On January 31st, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress attended a special event hosted by luxury beauty brand Lancôme, where she revealed her big baby bump.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, announced her second pregnancy in November last year.
The couple are also parents to their only son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, whom they welcomed in August 2022.