Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react 

Jarrel Miller's fight took a bizarre turn when his hairpiece came off mid-bout against Kingsley Ibeh.
The unusual moment happened near the end of the second round at Madison Square Garden when Ibeh landed a flurry of punches that loosened Miller's toupee.
Miller finished the round, then removed the hairpiece in his corner, threw it into the crowd and eventually earned the win in what became one of the most talked-about fights of early 2026.
Afterwards, heavyweight boxer shared, "I get to my mama's house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table," Miller said in a post-fight interview in the ring. I shampooed and hit was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago," as per BBC Sports.
The Brooklyn boxer added, "So I called my manager and said, 'Get me one of those manes,' and I slapped that on real quick. It's funny, man. I'm a comedian and you've got to make fun of yourself."
Meanwhile, DAZN commentator Chris Mannix added, "I've seen a lot in boxing but I've never seen that."
Miller was competing in a preliminary match before the main WBO super lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson.
After the incident, people took to social media, with one fan joking, "Miller was hit so hard it knocked his hair piece loose,” while another questioned, “I don’t know why a man would wear a wig, you can just be bald and it’s not bad at all.”