Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?

Former Chelsea caption John Terry recently put his personal collection of football memorabilia up for auction.
The auction, held with American auction house Goldin Auctions, featured match-worn jerseys from some of the biggest name in football.
It raised nearly $695,000 for the John Terry Foundation which provides support and opportunities for disadvantaged youth across the UK.
What grabbed everyone's attention was that Lionel Messi's jersey fetched a higher price than Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt.
As per multiple reports, Messi's Barcelona shirt worn during Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League victory on October 18, 2006 sold for an impressive $183,000 while Ronaldo's Manchester United jersey from a match at Stamford Bridge on April 26, 2008 went for $115,900.
Messi's jersey now became the fourth-most expensive football shirt ever.
The rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel is regarded as one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of football.
Fan's reaction
Fans often compare Messi and Ronaldo's record to argue who is the real GOAT and the $67,100 difference in the prices of their auctioned shirts now became a hot topic.
Messi fans took to social media with many seen it as another clue in the ongoing debate over who is the greatest players of their era.
One user wrote, "The differences are there for everyone to see. Messi is the greatest of all time. The people's champion," while another penned, "The world knows who is more valuable."
The third user wrote, "Numbers don't lie."
Other notable items in the auction included Thierry Henry's jersey from Arsenal's Invincible season which sold for $98,820 and Gianluigi Buffon's gold jersey which sold for $22,265.