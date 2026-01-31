Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta praised a young Premier League player with a subtle comparison to Lionel Messi

  By Fatima Nadeem
Arsenal's teenage sensation Max Dowman has been compared to football legend Lionel Messi by manager Mikel Arteta after signing a pre-contract with the club.

It must be definitely a proud moment for Dowman, who at just 16 years old is being compared to one of football's greatest star.

An academy player made his debut for Arsenal at just 15 and has already set several club records.

Arteta, ahead of Arsenal's trip to Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday said of Dowman, "He is certainly one of the best What he’s done with us at the age of 15, personally, I haven’t seen it before. Only with a guy [Messi] that used to play in Barcelona, but maybe not even that," as per Goal.

The manager added, "He has a certain charisma as well and a personality that doesn’t get overwhelmed by the situation, the stadium or the opposition. That’s a huge quality to have. He’s got a great family, they trust what we’re going to do with him, and now it’s down to him and us to build an amazing career."

At 15 years and 235 days old, he became the club's second-youngest debutant, just behind teammate Ethan Nwaneri, who holds the record by 54 days since 2022.

He also set a record this season as the youngest player to appear in a Champions League match.

Dowman, who will miss Arsenal's clash at Leeds due to injury signed a pre-contract with the club on Friday, January 30, which will allow him to officially sign as a professional player when he turns 17.

