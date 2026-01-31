Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title

Elena Rybakina is the 2026 Australian Open champion!
Rybakina defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling contest at Melbourne Park on Saturday, January 31.
The 26-year-old tennis star started the match strongly with her powerful shot which put Sabalenka under constant pressure and allowed Rybakina to reach set point comfortably and win the first set.
The Belarusian then regained her form in the second set, taking advantage of Rybakina's unforced error to even the score.
In a nail-biting final set, Rybakina stayed composed and edge past Sabalenka to lift her maiden Australian Open trophy.
After winning the match, Rybakina said, "It's hard to find the words but I want to congratulate Aryna. She's had amazing results for a couple of years and I hope we're going to play many more finals together," as per BBC Sports.
She celebrated her victory with her team on court while Sabalenka, visibly disappointed covered her head with a towel to hide her emotions.
Rybakina added, "I want to say thank you to you [the crowd] for an incredible atmosphere. Your support kept us going. Thank you everyone who made this tournament possible. It really is the 'Happy Slam', I always enjoy coming here and playing in front of you guys."
Meanwhile, Sabalenka congratulated Rybakina, saying, "I'm really speechless right now. I want to firstly congratulate Elena [Rybakina] on an incredible run, congratulations to you and your team on such an incredible achievement."
Rybakina who defeated Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and now Sabalenka en route to title added a second Grand Slam to her career following her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.