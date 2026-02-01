Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner has made a major confession about Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open finals.
Sinner failed to secure the third consecutive Australian Open crown. After 19 straight wins in Melbourne, the Italian suffered a heavy 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Djokovic.
The two great rivals battled for four hours and nine minutes in the semi-final, with the veteran overcoming all the challenges en route to a notable victory and his 11th Australian Open final.
The Italian praised Novak and his ability to compete at his best at Majors after so many years and acknowledged that he was not surprised by the legend's level and will take the loss as a lesson and the base for further improvements.
Four-time Grand Slam winner said, "I know he has won 24 Majors. We know each other very well and we know how we play. I have always said that I'm not surprised because I feel he has been the best player for many, many years.”
“Of course, he plays fewer tournaments due to his age and everything else, but we also know how important Majors are for me, for him, for Carlos, and for everyone. There's a little extra motivation, and he played spectacular tennis. Hopefully, I can draw something positive from this, take it as a lesson, and see where I can improve,” he added.
After beating Sinner, Djokovic is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open finals on Sunday, February 1.