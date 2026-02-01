Sports
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic to face Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open final after beating Jannik Sinner

  • By Web Desk
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner has made a major confession about Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open finals.

According to Tennis world, Sinner failed to secure the third consecutive Australian Open crown. After 19 straight wins in Melbourne, the Italian suffered a heavy 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Djokovic.

The two great rivals battled for four hours and nine minutes in the semi-final, with the veteran overcoming all the challenges en route to a notable victory and his 11th Australian Open final.

The Italian praised Novak and his ability to compete at his best at Majors after so many years and acknowledged that he was not surprised by the legend's level and will take the loss as a lesson and the base for further improvements.

Four-time Grand Slam winner said, "I know he has won 24 Majors. We know each other very well and we know how we play. I have always said that I'm not surprised because I feel he has been the best player for many, many years.”

“Of course, he plays fewer tournaments due to his age and everything else, but we also know how important Majors are for me, for him, for Carlos, and for everyone. There's a little extra motivation, and he played spectacular tennis. Hopefully, I can draw something positive from this, take it as a lesson, and see where I can improve,” he added.

After beating Sinner, Djokovic is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open finals on Sunday, February 1. 

Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title
Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title
Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title
Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?

Popular News

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
58 minutes ago
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser

Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

an hour ago