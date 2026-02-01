Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation's future uncertain after creative director Steven Sharif's shock resignation

The future of Ashes of Creation seems to be in limbo following shocking resignation of Steven Sharif.

The creative director and studio co-founder, Steven Sharif, resigned in protest over the Board of Directors' decision-making sending the future of the studio and the MMO at large is up in the air, MMORPG reported.

Sharif announces his resignation on official Ashes of Creation Discord, "in protest" as he states that his Board of Directors was carrying out actions that he could not "ethically" agree to. This, he states, is after "control of the company shifted away" from him.

He wrote, "I can make a limited statement in my personal capacity and not on behalf of the company, regarding the situation. Control of the company shifted away from me, and the Board began directing actions that I could not ethically agree with or carry out. As a result, I chose to resign in protest rather than lend my name or authority to decisions I could not ethically support.”

“Following my resignation, much of the senior leadership team resigned. Following those departures, the Board made the decision to issue WARN Act notices and proceed with a mass layoff. I cannot responsibly speak to further details at this time due to ongoing legal and governance matters. What I can say is that the developers and staff acted in good faith and deserved better than the uncertainty they are now facing. I am incredibly dismayed by the situation," he added.

Sharif also states that, alongside himself, "much of the senior leadership team" also resigned. Communications Director Margaret Krohn also confirmed this via a post on LinkedIn, and Redditors have reported multiple instances of Intrepid Studios employees now open to work on LinkedIn.

