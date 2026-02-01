Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?

Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study discovered hormone replacement therapy does not prevent mood, sleep-related issues, and memory related to menopause.

For the research, scientists collected data from nearly 125,000 pre- and post-menopausal women in the UK.

Results indicated that post-menopausal women were at a higher chance of experiencing different symptoms, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and fatigue.

So, scientists concluded that hormone replacement therapy did not impact symptoms; however, it is likely to cause more challenges in participants with pre-existing mental health conditions.

Moreover, brain scans from about 11,000 women showed minimised gray matter following the period of menopause in some areas involved in memory, emotional regulation, and attention.

Researchers saw some brain changes in both groups of women who used HRT and the ones who did not use the treatment.

However, hormone therapy did appear to slow age-related declines in reaction time.

One author stated that menopause can be a challenging transition with or without hormone therapy.

Researchers still stressed the need for better treatment options, stating, “A healthy lifestyle – exercising, keeping active and eating a healthy diet, for example – is particularly important during this period to help mitigate some of its effects.”

