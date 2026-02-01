Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will clash for historic titles in the Australian Open 2026 final

  • By Bushra Saleem
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz stand on the cusp of history as they gear up to lock horns in the Australian Open 2026 final.

While Djokovic will be eyeing an elusive 25th Grand Slam that will see him become the most successful player across all eras in tennis history, Alcaraz will be looking to become the youngest player in men’s tennis to complete a Career Grand Slam.

The match will begin at 19:30 (08:30 GMT), on Sunday, February 1, at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia.

Tennis history will be rewritten when the pair meet in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday.

Both men enter the match on the back of epic semifinal wins on Rod Laver Arena on Friday, with top seed and world number one Alcaraz having a slightly longer recovery period than fourth-seeded Djokovic.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Head-to-head:

Career win-loss record:

Djokovic: 1163/233

Alcaraz: 280/65

Career titles:

Djokovic: 101

Alcaraz: 24

Career prize money:

Djokovic: $191.2m

Alcaraz: $60m

Year turned pro:

Djokovic: 2003

Alcaraz: 2018

Alcaraz at Grand Slams

Titles: 6

French Open: 2024, 2025

Wimbledon: 2023, 2024

US Open: 2022, 2025

Djokovic at Grand Slams

Titles: 24

Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

French Open: 2016, 2021, 2023

Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

US Open: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title
Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title
Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title
Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
All about T20 World Cup 2026: Groups, format, schedule and more
All about T20 World Cup 2026: Groups, format, schedule and more
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event

Popular News

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
an hour ago
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
2 hours ago
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
3 hours ago