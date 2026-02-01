Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz stand on the cusp of history as they gear up to lock horns in the Australian Open 2026 final.
While Djokovic will be eyeing an elusive 25th Grand Slam that will see him become the most successful player across all eras in tennis history, Alcaraz will be looking to become the youngest player in men’s tennis to complete a Career Grand Slam.
The match will begin at 19:30 (08:30 GMT), on Sunday, February 1, at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia.
Tennis history will be rewritten when the pair meet in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday.
Both men enter the match on the back of epic semifinal wins on Rod Laver Arena on Friday, with top seed and world number one Alcaraz having a slightly longer recovery period than fourth-seeded Djokovic.
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Head-to-head:
Career win-loss record:
Djokovic: 1163/233
Alcaraz: 280/65
Career titles:
Djokovic: 101
Alcaraz: 24
Career prize money:
Djokovic: $191.2m
Alcaraz: $60m
Year turned pro:
Djokovic: 2003
Alcaraz: 2018
Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Titles: 6
French Open: 2024, 2025
Wimbledon: 2023, 2024
US Open: 2022, 2025
Djokovic at Grand Slams
Titles: 24
Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023
French Open: 2016, 2021, 2023
Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022
US Open: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023