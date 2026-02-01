Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football 

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time

Tom Brady spills the secret that made him fall in love with football and step into the NFL world.

In the upcoming documentary Rise of the 49ers which will air over two days on AMC and AMC+ on February 1 and 2, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about what motivated him to play football.

“My family had season tickets to the San Francisco 49ers, and that alone made me fall in love with football,” Brady said in the opening scene in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The 48-year-old shared, “I grew up in San Mateo, Calif., a few miles away from Candlestick Park. We sat five rows from the top of the stadium.”

Brady said that he grew up watching the team's legendary dynasty which he says transformed the NFL.

The former NFL quarterback attended the 1981 NFC Championship game with his parents when the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-27.

The docuseries featured a photo of him as a child, crying in his mother's arms, capturing his emotional connection to the team even at a very young age.

Tom Brady (with his mom) when he was 4 years old
Tom Brady (with his mom) when he was 4 years old 

Brady, who announced his retirement in 2023, remains a fan of the 49ers and also served as the narrator for Rise of the 49ers.

