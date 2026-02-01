Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers

Anthony Joshua, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have been named among the UK's 100 biggest taxpayers.
According to The Sunday Times Tax List 2026, the highest taxpayers in the UK paid a total of £5.758 billion in taxes over the past year.
Manchester City's Haaland, at 25 become the youngest person on the list, ranked 72nd with an estimated tax bill of £16.9 million.
Liverpool's Salah has an estimated £14.5 million tax bill while boxer Joshua, who is 100th on the list, paid £11m.
For the first time, the billionaire brothers Fred Done and Peter Done who own the gambling company Betfred topped the list.
Robert Watts, who compiled the list, said in a statemet, noting, "This is an increasingly diverse list, with Premier League footballers and world famous pop stars lining up alongside aristocrats and business owners selling pies, pillows and baby milk," as per Sky News.
He added, "This year there's been a big jump in the amount of tax we've identified - largely because of higher corporation tax rates."
J.K. Rowling, the author of Harry Potter was 36th on the UK's top taxpayers list with a tax bill of £47.5 million.
Other notable names on the list include Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin, English singer-songwriter and musician Ed Sheeran, singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles and Alex Gerko.