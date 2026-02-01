Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers

Manchester City's Haaland, at 25 become the youngest person on Tax List 2026

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UKs top 100 taxpayers
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers

Anthony Joshua, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have been named among the UK's 100 biggest taxpayers.

According to The Sunday Times Tax List 2026, the highest taxpayers in the UK paid a total of £5.758 billion in taxes over the past year.

Manchester City's Haaland, at 25 become the youngest person on the list, ranked 72nd with an estimated tax bill of £16.9 million.

Liverpool's Salah has an estimated £14.5 million tax bill while boxer Joshua, who is 100th on the list, paid £11m.

For the first time, the billionaire brothers Fred Done and Peter Done who own the gambling company Betfred topped the list.

Robert Watts, who compiled the list, said in a statemet, noting, "This is an increasingly diverse list, with Premier League footballers and world famous pop stars lining up alongside aristocrats and business owners selling pies, pillows and baby milk," as per Sky News.

He added, "This year there's been a big jump in the amount of tax we've identified - largely because of higher corporation tax rates."

J.K. Rowling, the author of Harry Potter was 36th on the UK's top taxpayers list with a tax bill of £47.5 million.

Other notable names on the list include Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin, English singer-songwriter and musician Ed Sheeran, singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles and Alex Gerko.

Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to seal first Australian Open title
Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to seal first Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Popular News

Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode

Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
3 minutes ago
Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?

Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?
an hour ago
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss

Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
5 hours ago