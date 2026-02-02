Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

The popular bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a heartwarming post, expressing grattife to the popular celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for his contribution to her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding celebrations.
Taking to Instagram on February 1, the Tere Ishk Mein star praised the designers efforts, calling it a “special post for a special friend,” thanking Manish for giving an outstanding look to the entire family for the Hindu wedding ceremony.
In her caption, Kriti highlighted how Manish Malhotra personally customised each outfit, stating, “You customised everyone’s look with so much love, warmth and blessings, making sure everyone was happy and comfortable, from the vision of the bride, to even my parents who were elated to wear a Manish Malhotra outfit for the first time! The happiness on everyone’s faces says it all! Love you & love your bigggg heart Manish!!!!”
“Thank you for making our special day even more beautiful!,” she concluded.
Nupur Sanon’s wedding was an intimate yet elegant event attended by close family and friends. The ceremonies garnered widespread attention and were rooted in traditional Hindu rituals.
Kriti also actively participated in the events, standing by her through the celebrations.
As soon as the post went viral, many fans and close pals have showered love and praise to both the family’s bond and Manish Malhotra’s breathtaking wedding designs.