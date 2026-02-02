Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Dončić as she makes NBC debut

Caitlin Clark made an impressive debut on NBC's coverage of the NBA on Sunday night as she officially traded the court for the camera.
The WNBA star was on hand at Madison Square Garden to deliver pre-game analysis of the game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Clark joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Reggie Miller for Basketball Night in America at Madison Square Garden.
The Indiana Fever star was asked about any NBA player she watches or “there’s things in his game maybe you would want to add to yours in the league?”
Clark replied that Lakers star Luka Dončić is a player she can “learn from.”
She explained, “I think Luka. Luka’s amazing, and he’s incredible. I think the way that he can not only score the ball, but also the way he passes. And I think the thing about him is like, he’s not the fastest, he’s not the most athletic, but he can get his defender to move where he wants him to go, and he takes up that space. And he does a really good job of either keeping the defender behind him or keeping him to the side.”
“So, I think that’s something I can certainly learn from. I always kind of want to run away from the defense, rather than absorbing the contact and taking up the space that they give me. I think obviously he’s pretty incredible; he averages like a 30-point triple-double. He makes it look pretty easy, but I can promise you, it’s not that easy,” she added.
Clark also addressed the WNBA side of things, with the WNBA and the Players Association scheduled to meet on Monday to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.