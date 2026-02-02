Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Dončić as she makes NBC debut

Luka Dončić fan Caitlin Clark steals the show with NBC debut ahead of Knicks vs Lakers showdown

  • By Bushra Saleem
Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Doncic as she makes NBC debut
Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Doncic as she makes NBC debut

Caitlin Clark made an impressive debut on NBC's coverage of the NBA on Sunday night as she officially traded the court for the camera.

The WNBA star was on hand at Madison Square Garden to deliver pre-game analysis of the game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Clark joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Reggie Miller for Basketball Night in America at Madison Square Garden.

The Indiana Fever star was asked about any NBA player she watches or “there’s things in his game maybe you would want to add to yours in the league?”

Clark replied that Lakers star Luka Dončić is a player she can “learn from.”

She explained, “I think Luka. Luka’s amazing, and he’s incredible. I think the way that he can not only score the ball, but also the way he passes. And I think the thing about him is like, he’s not the fastest, he’s not the most athletic, but he can get his defender to move where he wants him to go, and he takes up that space. And he does a really good job of either keeping the defender behind him or keeping him to the side.”

“So, I think that’s something I can certainly learn from. I always kind of want to run away from the defense, rather than absorbing the contact and taking up the space that they give me. I think obviously he’s pretty incredible; he averages like a 30-point triple-double. He makes it look pretty easy, but I can promise you, it’s not that easy,” she added.

Clark also addressed the WNBA side of things, with the WNBA and the Players Association scheduled to meet on Monday to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to seal first Australian Open title
Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to seal first Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Lionel Messi comparison puts 16-year-old Arsenal starlet in spotlight
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold
Aryna Sabalenka turns Australian Open heartbreak into comedy gold

Popular News

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
3 hours ago
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
11 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
12 hours ago