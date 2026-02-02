Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny won his first Grammy Award for best música urbana album with 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS'

  By Salima Bhutto
Bad Bunny recently rocked his acceptance speech with his explosive outburst at ICE as he won an award at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old rapper-singer, who took title home for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, made an impassioned acceptance speech, highlighting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Puerto Rican musician began, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out. We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens—we are humans, and we are Americans."

The artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, prompted a standing ovation from the audience, as he went on to say, "Also, I wanna say to the people: I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminado. I don't know how to say that in English."

For the unversed, the singer’s "contaminado" translates into "contaminated" in English.

The MONACO hitmaker concluded, saying, "We have to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it—with love.

“Don't forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Grammys.”

Bad Bunny was nominated in six categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Album Cover and Global Music Performance, however, the global artist won only one of the six Grammys Awards. 

Popular News

