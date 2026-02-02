Jannik Sinner congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after career Grand Slam milestone

Jannik Sinner celebrated his tennis rival Carlos Alcaraz's career Grand Slam milestone after the Melbourne win.
The 22-year-old Spaniard on Sunday, February 1, beat tennis veteran Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win his first-ever Australian Open title and complete his career Grand Slam.
The seven-time Grand Slam winner not only completed his major titles at the Rod Laver Arena but also became the youngest player in the Open's history to complete a career Grand Slam, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record, who watched him making history from the stands.
Sinner, whose Australian Open title-defending campaign ended after a semi-final loss to Djokovic, shared an ATP Tour post for Alcaraz’s career Grand Slam on his Instagram story and wrote, “Congrats @carlitosalcarazz (applaud emoji).”
The two-time defending champion at Roland Garros was asked about his thoughts on making another history of four major titles in a year. To which he replied, “Those are big words, to be honest. You know, I just want it to be one at a time. Right now the next one is the French Open.”
“I have great memories in that tournament. I feel really special every time that I go there. I don’t want to put myself in a really pressured position to have to do it, but you know, it’s going to be great. Right now I will try to be ready ... to play a good tournament in the next Grand Slam,” Alcaraz added.
It is worth noting that no tennis player has won all four Grand Slam seasons in one season since Rod Laver in 1969.
Alcaraz last year won French Open and US Open titles, while Sinner claimed Australian Open and Wimbledon trophies. It is expected that the two will also share the major titles in 2026 too.