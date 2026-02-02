Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is finally ready to bury the hatchet with Meghan Markle despite Prince William's disapproval.

The Princess of Wales is believed to have not been on speaking terms with her estranged sister-in-law since leaving the UK in 2020 with her husband Prince Harry.

For the unversed, Meghan and Kate's relationship severed when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made shocking claims against senior royals in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, since being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 and undergoing a nine-month long treatment, Kate's way of looking at life has changed as she now believes in nothing but "peace and harmony".

An inside source close to the future Queen has claimed she is planning to extend an olive branch to the former Suits actress to heal their ties.

"Kate has nothing but peace and love in her heart moving into 2026," the source claimed.

"She's willing to open up dialogue with Meghan after years of giving her the silent treatment, even if Prince William thinks it's a terrible idea," they added.

The insider further explained that "She's painfully aware there's no path to Harry without getting Meghan's blessing."

"That's why she's working with her staff to figure out a viable approach to Meghan," added the insider.

This update came amid reports of Meghan Markle making a highly anticipated return to the UK after four years as she last visited Britain in 2022 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As per GB news report, the duchess is planning to accompany her husband on his visit to the UK in July this year for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027.

