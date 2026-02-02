Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy

Elon Musk’s Grok AI is cleared to resume operations after a ban for generating sexualized images of women and minors.
According to Reuters, Indonesia on Sunday, February 1, lifted the ban on the free AI assistant of xAI and allowed the artificial intelligence chatbot to continue its service in the country but under strict supervision.
Indonesia three weeks ago became the first nation to suspend Grok over the concerns of AI-generated pornographic content. The move was then followed by two other Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia and the Philippines.
The move came after the platform last month was used to generate explicit sexual content and nonconsensual nude images of women and minors.
However, the country has now once again made the platform available for the users after Musk’s social platform X Corp. assured it would improve its service and follow the local laws.
The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, in a statement seen by the outlet, said that the government is working to restart the access to Grok on “a conditional basis and under strict supervision.”
Senior ministry official Alexander Sabar stated, “The normalization of access to Grok services is being carried out conditionally after X Corp submitted a written commitment containing concrete steps for service improvement and prevention of abuse.”
“This commitment is the basis for evaluation, not the end of the supervision process,” he added that X has now implemented multiple “layered” measures to prevent any misuse of the chatbot, and these precautions will be monitored continuously.
Notably, besides the Asian countries, the UK and European governments and regulators also condemned the nonconsensual sexualized content generated by Grok.