Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry 

As Rohit Shetty goes through a shocking setback, his fellow directors extended their support with a major move.

On Sunday, February 1, it was reported that the Chennai Express director’s residence in Mumbai’s posh area Juhu was targeted in shooting, leading to intensified security of the building.

The disturbing incident sparked a chaos in the entertainment industry, prompting the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) to make a strong demand to the authorities.

Expressing “shock and concern” on the firing incident, the association penned an official letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to “personally intervene” in the case.

"The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable,” read the statement.

It continued, “We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look into the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry.”

The IFTDA expressed its confidence in the Mumbai Police, noting that they believe the culprit will soon be apprehended.

“We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family,” the statement concluded.

For those unfamiliar, Rohit Shetty is known for his superhit Bollywood films, including Golmaal, Singham, and Chennai Express.

