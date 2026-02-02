Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz to get kangaroo tattoo after winning career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz completes career Grand Slam after winning first Australian Open title

  • By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz to get kangaroo tattoo after winning career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz to get kangaroo tattoo after winning career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz thinks he might get a small kangaroo tattooed on one leg as a lasting memento of his win over Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men’s final.

According to Sports Star, the victory made him the youngest male player at 22 to complete a career Grand Slam.

“I already know it’s going to be a kangaroo. I just don’t know the place,” Alcaraz said. “I’m just thinking about the leg, but I don’t know which calf, whether it will be the right or left one.”

Alcaraz posed for photographers on Monday with the ornate Australian Open trophy, looking casually stylish in black, in loafers and no socks. The photo shoot took place at the Royal Exhibition Building among the gardens in central Melbourne.

In a social media post to fans during the photo shoot, Alcaraz said “I still can’t believe that I just made it. A dream come true for me, a career Grand Slam. I’m enjoying this amazing moment. I can’t forget the support and the love I’ve received.”

The women’s singles winner, Elena Rybakina, was photographed with her trophy on Saturday on the banks of the Yarra River, which runs through Melbourne.

As per Australian media reports, Alcaraz spent the night after his victory with his family in his hotel suite, ordering pizza, beer and champagne.

LeBron James extends historic streak with 22nd All-Star selection
LeBron James extends historic streak with 22nd All-Star selection
Jannik Sinner congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after career Grand Slam milestone
Jannik Sinner congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after career Grand Slam milestone
Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Dončić as she makes NBC debut
Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Dončić as she makes NBC debut
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to seal first Australian Open title
Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to seal first Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren-Mercedes partnership in 2026 season
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open finals: Time, venue and head-to-head
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
an hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
22 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago