  • By Fatima Nadeem
George Russell sets sights on F1 showdown with Verstappen, Norris

Mercedes have officially unveiled their new car, the W17 E PERFORMANCE, at a digital launch event

  • By Fatima Nadeem
George Russell eyes a showdown with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's World Champion Lando Norris in the upcoming Formula 1 season.

The Formula 1 team, Mercedes officially unveiled their new car, the W17 E PERFORMANCE, at a digital launch event on Monday, February 2.

Russell said he would "love for it to turn out that way," adding that he does not feel any extra pressure despite being considered a pre-season favourite, as per BBC Sports.

"I do want to go head-to-head with Max and obviously Lando [Norris, McLaren's world champion] had a great season last year but, no, it didn't add any more pressure," he said.

The 27-year-old wet on to share, "Probably the fans and people were expecting potentially Mercedes versus McLaren because there was a lot of anticipation that Mercedes would clearly have the best power unit."

Russell added that Red Bull's car has consistently been very competitive.

He added that in the past, Red Bull's main weakness was their engine rather than the car itself as the team are debuting their own in-house engine this season in partnership with Ford.

"We obviously know how good Max is. So I think he's very much going to be in the fight this year and that is great," Russell further added.

Russell has achieved five race wins with Mercedes since he joined the team in 2022.

