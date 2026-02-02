Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Why Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh clash?

Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Al-Nassr's squad on Monday, February 2 amid reports of growing frustration with the club's management.

As per multiple reports, the Portuguese star has refused to play as he is unhappy with how the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) which owns the club, is running Al-Nassr.

CR7 did not appear in Al-Nassr's lineup for their match against Al-Riyadh because of his frustration.

Ronaldo's frustration reportedly stems from the club's handling of transfer as Al-Nassr did not sign any new players during the January transfer window, as per CBS Sports.

However, the outlet revealed that the team is still working to strengthen the squad.

While, the Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that the football star feels the management of Al-Nassr is not as favourable compared to other clubs also owned by the PIF.

Sources indicate that some senior figures at Al-Nassr are backing Ronaldo's decision.

PIF owns Saudi Arabia's most successful club Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and also has financial backing for Newcastle United.

The 40-year-old player, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.

Ronaldo, who is preparing himself for the 2026 World Cup, which will likely be his last is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

