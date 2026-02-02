Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein

Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have expressed anger over their mom's embarrassing emails to late Jeffrey Epstein.
The York sisters are believed to be "appalled" as Fergie's close ties with the late sex offender and paedophile come to light in a tranche of emails emerged in newly released Epstein files.
A well-placed source close to King Charles' nieces told the Daily Mail, "They are aghast at what they have read. They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them."
"We don't believe the girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] were told much about what has just emerged [in the latest Epstein files release], and they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man," they added.
This update came just a day after an email exposed a vulgar remark Sarah made about her daughter Eugenie in response to an email, in which the sex offender had asked her for a trip to New York.
The email which dates back to March 2010 showed Esptein asking Fergie about taking a trip to NYC to which Sarah responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"