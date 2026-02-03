Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian seen together at Paris hotel amid dating buzz

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian further fuelled dating rumours after being spotted entering a Paris hotel together on Monday, February 2.

Hamilton and Kim arrived at a Paris hotel in an SUV with their teams around 1 PM local time, according to TMZ.

The pair reportedly travelled Paris together on a private jet from the UK.

Source: TMZ
Source: TMZ

Fans were left shocked after reports of a possible "romantic" connection between seven-time F1 world champion and the reality TV star surfaced early Monday.

According to the The Sun, Ferrari driver and Kim's trip in the UK was described as "very romantic."

They reportedly stayed at the luxury Estelle Manor hotel and country club in the Cotswolds, shared a room and also spent time together privately at the hotel's pool and spa.

“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them,” an insider told the outlet.

A source further claimed, “In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around."

Before their recent Paris and UK outings, Hamilton and Kim were at the same New Year's Eve party in Aspen but weren't seen together.

Lewis and the Skims founder have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.

