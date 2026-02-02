Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
In a jaw-dropping update, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been linked together.

According to The Sun, The Kardashians star and the F1 legend are secretly dating and enjoyed a “very romantic” getaway over the weekend in the United Kingdom.

While the duo have been spotted together multiple times in the recent years, as per the report, their latest outing was different from the past ones as they were never linked romantically before.

It was reported that the 45-year-old American socialite and businesswoman was photographed jetting off from Los Angeles in her private aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

She later joined the 41-year-old British racing driver in Cotswolds, where they stayed at the luxury hotel and country club Estelle Manor.

As per an eyewitness, Kardashian and Hamilton were being surrounded by their guards, who ensured their privacy as they enjoyed a “very romantic” weekend.

The source also revealed that the two stayed together in a luxury room and had exclusive use of the pool and the spa.

“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around,” they told the outlet.

After spending quality time together, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton left the hotel around 11 in the morning in the two vehicles in which the SKIMS founder had travelled from the airport.

“They left together, along with the bodyguards and drove off,” the onlooker explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have known each other for over a decade.

