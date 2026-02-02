Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy

Billie Eilish delivers bold acceptance speech after receiving Grammy Award for Song of the Year

  • By Sidra Khan
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy

The musical evening of Grammys 2026 became extra special for Billie Eilish with a major win.

On Sunday, February 1, the Recording Academy hosted its annual musical awards night, honoring the talented artists’ incredible work with their prestigious accolades.

At the glamorous ceremony, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker won Grammy for Song of the Year for her chart-topping track Wildflower.

Joined on stage by her brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-penned and produced the track, the songstress accepted her esteemed award and delivered an emotional yet powerful winning speech, expressing gratitude to fans, thanking her loved ones, and calling out ICE over the recent incidents.

“Thank you so much. I can’t believe this. Everyone else in this category is so amazing. I love you so much. I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room,” she began.

Eilish continued, “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land."

"And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and fuck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much," she added.

About Wildflower:

Wildflower is the fourth single from Billie Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she wrote with her brother and its producer, Finneas O'Connell. 

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss

Popular News

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
3 hours ago
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
11 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
12 hours ago