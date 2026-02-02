Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy

The musical evening of Grammys 2026 became extra special for Billie Eilish with a major win.
On Sunday, February 1, the Recording Academy hosted its annual musical awards night, honoring the talented artists’ incredible work with their prestigious accolades.
At the glamorous ceremony, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker won Grammy for Song of the Year for her chart-topping track Wildflower.
Joined on stage by her brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-penned and produced the track, the songstress accepted her esteemed award and delivered an emotional yet powerful winning speech, expressing gratitude to fans, thanking her loved ones, and calling out ICE over the recent incidents.
“Thank you so much. I can’t believe this. Everyone else in this category is so amazing. I love you so much. I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room,” she began.
Eilish continued, “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land."
"And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and fuck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much," she added.
About Wildflower:
Wildflower is the fourth single from Billie Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she wrote with her brother and its producer, Finneas O'Connell.