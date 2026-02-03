Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Super Bowl 2026: NFL players divide over Bad Bunny's halftime show

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance sparks debate among NFL players after his Grammy win

  • By Bushra Saleem
Super Bowl 2026: NFL players divide over Bad Bunnys halftime show
Super Bowl 2026: NFL players divide over Bad Bunny's halftime show

NFL players made their voices heard on Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX features the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, over a decade ago. Instead of focusing on the game, players and fans have turned their attention to Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez, and the halftime show, The Mirror reported.

Now, a number of players have anonymously spoken out about the NFL's decision to have the star perform in Santa Clara. The recent update comes after Jelly Roll told the NFL exactly what it should do with the show amid rising tensions.

Of the 58 players surveyed by The Athletic, 58.6 percent of them (roughly 34 players) agreed with the league's decision to have Bad Bunny perform in Santa Clara. However, some pushed back against seeing the Puerto Rican-American superstar, believing halftime show performers should cater to US audiences.

The Athletic noted two main reasons fueling the majority of players who didn’t like Bunny as a halftime show performer: a lack of familiarity with his music, and a preference for a different artist.

Still, a few players among the naysayers’ group also gave their brutally honest thoughts on the league’s Bunny pick, and let’s just say they did not hold back.

Infantino apologizes on ‘no Brit arrested’ joke, defends Trump’s peace prize
Infantino apologizes on ‘no Brit arrested’ joke, defends Trump’s peace prize
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian seen together at Paris hotel amid dating buzz
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian seen together at Paris hotel amid dating buzz
Why Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh clash?
Why Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh clash?
George Russell sets sights on F1 showdown with Verstappen, Norris
George Russell sets sights on F1 showdown with Verstappen, Norris
Carlos Alcaraz to get kangaroo tattoo after winning career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz to get kangaroo tattoo after winning career Grand Slam
LeBron James extends historic streak with 22nd All-Star selection
LeBron James extends historic streak with 22nd All-Star selection
Jannik Sinner congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after career Grand Slam milestone
Jannik Sinner congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after career Grand Slam milestone
Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Dončić as she makes NBC debut
Caitlin Clark reveals admiration for Luka Dončić as she makes NBC debut
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Anthony Joshua, Haaland and Salah among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Pakistan confirms T20 World Cup 2026 participation but skips India match
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Jarrel Miller's hairpiece flies off mid-fight, fans react
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?
Lionel Messi fans rejoice as auction proves their GOAT claim?

Popular News

Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt

Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
3 hours ago
Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe amid contempt threat

Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe amid contempt threat
4 hours ago
Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'

Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'
12 hours ago