Super Bowl 2026: NFL players divide over Bad Bunny's halftime show

NFL players made their voices heard on Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LX features the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, over a decade ago. Instead of focusing on the game, players and fans have turned their attention to Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez, and the halftime show, The Mirror reported.
Now, a number of players have anonymously spoken out about the NFL's decision to have the star perform in Santa Clara. The recent update comes after Jelly Roll told the NFL exactly what it should do with the show amid rising tensions.
Of the 58 players surveyed by The Athletic, 58.6 percent of them (roughly 34 players) agreed with the league's decision to have Bad Bunny perform in Santa Clara. However, some pushed back against seeing the Puerto Rican-American superstar, believing halftime show performers should cater to US audiences.
The Athletic noted two main reasons fueling the majority of players who didn’t like Bunny as a halftime show performer: a lack of familiarity with his music, and a preference for a different artist.
Still, a few players among the naysayers’ group also gave their brutally honest thoughts on the league’s Bunny pick, and let’s just say they did not hold back.