World Cancer Day 2026: WHO highlights preventive measures against deadly disease

Cancer — a rebellion disease — with the highest fatality rate globally, is seeing a significant surge every year.
On World Cancer Day, marked annually on February 4, the World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored that up to four in ten cancer cases worldwide could be easily controlled by implementing highly-effective public health measures and lifestyle modifications.
In 2022, nearly 7.1 million new cases were reported that were associated with preventable risk factors, according to the latest global analysis by WHO and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
For the analysis, the agency analysed 30 causes of cancer, including alcohol consumption, tobacco use, increased body mass index (BMI), following a sedentary lifestyle, air pollution, ultraviolet radiation (UV), more.
The analysis, based on data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types, found that tobacco is the major contributing factor, which is responsible for 15% of new cancer cases globally.
Meanwhile, alcohol consumption contributed to 3%.
Stomach, lung, and cervical cancers together made up nearly half of all preventable cases worldwide, as per the review.
Experts mentioned differences between regions and genders, with preventable cancer rates significantly higher among men as compared women.
However, some preventive measures as tobacco control, vaccination against human papilloma virus (HPV) and hepatitis B, enhanced air quality, and adopting a healthy lifestyle could help in preventing the disease.
Results highlighted the significance of prevention-focused policies and measures to control the surging count across industries globally.