Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report

Apple’s ‌iPhone 18‌ lineup is likely to see a delay in launch this year, with it‘s expected timeline to release in early 2027

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report

A recent leak suggested that the upcoming iPhone 18 series will not feature major design updates.

Taking to Weibo, a credible tipster “Fixed Focus Digital” suggested, since the iPhone 17 series proved to be successful with increased sales, the iPhone 18 models will expectedly not receive some significant updates.

The leak suggested that instead of promoting design changes, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to highlight advancements made with the cutting-edge A20 and A20 Pro chip that will likely be the first 2nm Apple silicon chips.

This upgrade is anticipated to be a major point of discussion around the latest device by the end of this year.

The iPhone 17 Pro models received a significant redesign, after two years of the similar design across the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. The ‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro also largely shared the similar design, as did the ‌iPhone‌ X, ‌iPhone‌ XS, and ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro.

Successive generation-over-generation flagship iPhone redesigns would be unprecedented, making it highly likely that the iPhone 18 Pro will be similar to the device currently available on sale.

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be released by the end of 2026, with a plethora of compelling features such as the C2 modem, smaller Dynamic Island, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and an upgraded main camera.

iPhone 18 series release date

Apple’s ‌iPhone 18‌ is likely to see a delay in launch this year, with it‘s expected timeline to release in early 2027.

Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details
WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details
Adobe Animate to shut down on THIS date as company shifts focus to AI
Adobe Animate to shut down on THIS date as company shifts focus to AI
WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel
WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel
Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy
Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork

Popular News

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
13 minutes ago
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
an hour ago