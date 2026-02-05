Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report

A recent leak suggested that the upcoming iPhone 18 series will not feature major design updates.
Taking to Weibo, a credible tipster “Fixed Focus Digital” suggested, since the iPhone 17 series proved to be successful with increased sales, the iPhone 18 models will expectedly not receive some significant updates.
The leak suggested that instead of promoting design changes, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to highlight advancements made with the cutting-edge A20 and A20 Pro chip that will likely be the first 2nm Apple silicon chips.
This upgrade is anticipated to be a major point of discussion around the latest device by the end of this year.
The iPhone 17 Pro models received a significant redesign, after two years of the similar design across the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro also largely shared the similar design, as did the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro.
Successive generation-over-generation flagship iPhone redesigns would be unprecedented, making it highly likely that the iPhone 18 Pro will be similar to the device currently available on sale.
Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be released by the end of 2026, with a plethora of compelling features such as the C2 modem, smaller Dynamic Island, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and an upgraded main camera.
iPhone 18 series release date
Apple’s iPhone 18 is likely to see a delay in launch this year, with it‘s expected timeline to release in early 2027.