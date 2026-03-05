Pam Bondi hit with new trouble over handling of Epstein investigation

Attorney General Pam Bondi faced new trouble over handling of convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein investigation.
According to Irish Times, Republican-controlled House oversight committee has voted to subpoena US attorney-general Pam Bondi, in an effort to force her to answer questions about documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.
In a surprise move on Wednesday, five Republicans on the House oversight committee joined with all of the Democrats on the panel to compel Bondi to testify. The vote laid bare simmering discontent among many Republican lawmakers over the Trump administration’s handling of files linked to the late child sex offender.
The effort was led by South Carolina Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace. The four other Republicans who voted to subpoena Bondi were Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
The subpoena will pile political pressure on Bondi over the US department of justice’s handling of documents related to the late convicted sex offender.
The attorney-general has previously discussed the Epstein case before lawmakers, but this would mark her first appearance before Congress to testify specifically about the disgraced financier.
Bondi is facing fierce criticism over the department of justice missing a congressionally mandated deadline to release all the Epstein files and for initially botching redactions that in some cases revealed victims’ names. She has also come under fire for failing to meet some of the victims.