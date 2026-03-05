Wayne county Utah mysterious triple murder of women sparks fear, schools close

Wayne County Utah residents were told to lock their doors and stay indoor after suspicious murder of three women.
According to KSL, authorities throughout several southern, central and eastern Utah counties on Wednesday night, March 4, urged residents to stay inside and lock their doors while an apparent manhunt is underway after a "suspicious death."
Authorities also asked residents to be on the lookout for a car connected to the death in Wayne County on Wednesday, but by the end of the evening, police had not provided any other details about the death or suspect.
Wayne County School District said in a statement that schools have canceled classes for Thursday.
It stated, "Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold.”
The Wayne County Courthouse in Loa also said it will be closed Thursday "due to the current situation in Wayne County."
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said it "will not be answering to press; all updates will come from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page."
The Wayne Community Health Center, in Bicknell, and Kazan Memorial Clinic, in Escalante, also announced they will be closed Thursday.
An urgent manhunt is underway after the bodies of three women have been found in the same town sparking a county-wide shelter-in-place order. None of the women have been identified, but cops say one was in her 30s, another in her 60s and one in her 80s.