Tim Sheehy joins police to remove anti-war protester from Senate hearing

Tim Sheehy sprang into action and helped law enforcement officers to remove “unhinged protestor” at a hearing in the US Capitol Building.
According to Independent, protester and three US Capitol Police officers were treated for injuries on Wednesday, March 4, inside a Senate office building after the protester resisted arrest. Brian C. McGinnis of North Carolina grabbed a doorway while officers and a Republican senator tried to remove him from the room.
McGinnis was arrested and faces three counts each of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful demonstration, according to Capitol Police.
“This afternoon, an unruly man who started to illegally protest during a hearing put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officer’s attempts to remove him from the room,” the Capitol Police said.
Videos show McGinnis standing and shouting during a Senate Armed Services hearing while officers attempted to escort him out.
He was protesting the US military campaign in Iran, yelling, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!”
The officers pulled McGinnis toward the exit as he violently resisted them and grabbed onto a doorway while they were trying to pull him out. Montana Sen.
Tim Sheehy, a Republican member of the Armed Services panel who is a former Navy SEAL, ran over to assist and pull the protester’s arm off the door as other protesters yelled that McGinnis’ hand was stuck.
Capitol Police said in the statement that McGinnis “got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room,” and said he was treated for his injuries.
Sheehy said in a statement on social media that he was trying to de-escalate the situation.