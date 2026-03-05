News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Tim Sheehy joins police to remove anti-war protester from Senate hearing

GOP Senator Tim Sheehy assisted in removing protester who allegedly injured 3 cops, faked own injury

  • By Bushra Saleem
Tim Sheehy joins police to remove anti-war protester from Senate hearing
Tim Sheehy joins police to remove anti-war protester from Senate hearing

Tim Sheehy sprang into action and helped law enforcement officers to remove “unhinged protestor” at a hearing in the US Capitol Building.

According to Independent, protester and three US Capitol Police officers were treated for injuries on Wednesday, March 4, inside a Senate office building after the protester resisted arrest. Brian C. McGinnis of North Carolina grabbed a doorway while officers and a Republican senator tried to remove him from the room.

McGinnis was arrested and faces three counts each of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful demonstration, according to Capitol Police.

“This afternoon, an unruly man who started to illegally protest during a hearing put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officer’s attempts to remove him from the room,” the Capitol Police said.

Videos show McGinnis standing and shouting during a Senate Armed Services hearing while officers attempted to escort him out.

He was protesting the US military campaign in Iran, yelling, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!”

The officers pulled McGinnis toward the exit as he violently resisted them and grabbed onto a doorway while they were trying to pull him out. Montana Sen.

Tim Sheehy, a Republican member of the Armed Services panel who is a former Navy SEAL, ran over to assist and pull the protester’s arm off the door as other protesters yelled that McGinnis’ hand was stuck.

Capitol Police said in the statement that McGinnis “got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room,” and said he was treated for his injuries.

Sheehy said in a statement on social media that he was trying to de-escalate the situation.

Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue
Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East

Popular News

Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend

Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend
45 minutes ago
Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue

Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue
an hour ago
Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout

Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout
2 hours ago