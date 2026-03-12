Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement

Jake Paul groves with US President Donald Trump after earning his “complete” support for his future political career.
The boxer attended Trump’s rally in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday evening, March 11, as the US president addressed a packed crowd at Verst Logistics in Hebron.
During the speech, the Republican president spoke directly to the YouTuber-turned-boxer and said, “I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office. You have my complete and total endorsement.”
The 79-year-old also said that he had not asked Paul who he voted for in the elections, but he believes that it was not Kamala Harris.
The influencer also joined the president on the stage at his request and made a small speech.
Paul said, “What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you,” Paul said. “I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”
He added that his father taught him to fight, and he is not afraid to speak the truth.
Following the Kentucky rally team Trump shared a video on social media in which he could be seen doing his viral YMCA Village People dance with Paul, with the caption, “Two fighters. One iconic Trump dance.”