News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement

Jake Paul gets Trump's 'complete and total endorsement' for future political career

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul joins Trump in viral YMCA dance after earning endorsement
Jake Paul joins Trump in viral 'YMCA' dance after earning endorsement

Jake Paul groves with US President Donald Trump after earning his “complete” support for his future political career.

The boxer attended Trump’s rally in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday evening, March 11, as the US president addressed a packed crowd at Verst Logistics in Hebron.

During the speech, the Republican president spoke directly to the YouTuber-turned-boxer and said, “I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office. You have my complete and total endorsement.”

The 79-year-old also said that he had not asked Paul who he voted for in the elections, but he believes that it was not Kamala Harris.

The influencer also joined the president on the stage at his request and made a small speech.

Paul said, “What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you,” Paul said. “I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”

He added that his father taught him to fight, and he is not afraid to speak the truth.

Following the Kentucky rally team Trump shared a video on social media in which he could be seen doing his viral YMCA Village People dance with Paul, with the caption, “Two fighters. One iconic Trump dance.”


Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss

Popular News

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement
46 minutes ago
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement

Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
3 hours ago
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout

Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
2 hours ago