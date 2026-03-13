Luka Doncic scores season-high 51 points amid personal turmoil

Luka Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Chicago Bulls as he deals with his personal life troubles.
In a remarkable feat, Doncic achieved a milestone in his career by scoring 51 points against the Bulls, marking his first 50-point outing since joining the Lakers over a year ago.
His performance included 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals, alongside an impressive 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
The Lakers triumphed over the Bulls with a final score of 142-130, securing possession of the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Doncic's spectacular performance came as he deals with an intense custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, for their two daughters.
The pair got engaged in July 2023, after being together for nearly a decade, and share two daughters together, Gabriela, who was born in late 2023, and Olivia, who was born in December.
It was reported that Doncic broke engagement after Goltes filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from him in California.
It was reported that the 27-year-old was blindsided and had "no idea" that the petition was filed.
Sources have shared that Doncic pays for their daughters' expenses "without limitation".