News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Luka Doncic scores season-high 51 points amid personal turmoil

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard is dealing with an intense custody battle for his daughters with ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes

  • By Hania Jamil
Luka Doncic scores season-high 51 points amid personal turmoil
Luka Doncic scores season-high 51 points amid personal turmoil

Luka Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Chicago Bulls as he deals with his personal life troubles.

In a remarkable feat, Doncic achieved a milestone in his career by scoring 51 points against the Bulls, marking his first 50-point outing since joining the Lakers over a year ago.

His performance included 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals, alongside an impressive 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

The Lakers triumphed over the Bulls with a final score of 142-130, securing possession of the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic's spectacular performance came as he deals with an intense custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, for their two daughters.

The pair got engaged in July 2023, after being together for nearly a decade, and share two daughters together, Gabriela, who was born in late 2023, and Olivia, who was born in December.

It was reported that Doncic broke engagement after Goltes filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from him in California.

It was reported that the 27-year-old was blindsided and had "no idea" that the petition was filed.

Sources have shared that Doncic pays for their daughters' expenses "without limitation".

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
UFC fighters set to train FBI agents in unexpected partnership
UFC fighters set to train FBI agents in unexpected partnership
Tom Brady fuels romance rumours with Scooter Braun's ex-wife Yael Cohen
Tom Brady fuels romance rumours with Scooter Braun's ex-wife Yael Cohen
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals
Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee getting divorce? Viral cheating video explained
Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee getting divorce? Viral cheating video explained
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court

Popular News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
an hour ago
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
2 hours ago