Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to add another free agent in their secondary, as Cobie Durant has agreed to a one-year deal.
On Thursday, March 12, sources told ESPN that the cornerback will be joining the Cowboys after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
The news came amid the Dallas need for a cornerback, as DaRon Bland is coming back from foot surgery and second-year cornerback Shavon Revel, who missed the first nine games while recovering from a torn ACL.
Durent brings significant experience to the Cowboys, having recorded seven career interceptions, including three last season.
The Rams also revamped their cornerback lineup, by trading for Trent McDuffie and then signing his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson at the start of free agency, which might have contributed to Durant's departure.
In addition to Durant, the Cowboys have also invested in their safety position, signing Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract worth $33 million.
Thompson's signing could play a key contribution in the Cowboys' secondary, as he can also function in various roles, including the nickel position.