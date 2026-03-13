News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

UFC fighters set to train FBI agents in unexpected partnership

The FBI and UFC have confirmed that a training session will be held this weekend in Quantico

  • By Hania Jamil
UFC fighters set to train FBI agents in unexpected partnership
UFC fighters set to train FBI agents in unexpected partnership

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athletes will help train agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this weekend, the organisations confirmed.

As reported by the BBC, current and former UFC fighters will visit the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend for a "training seminar" for senior FBI staff and students.

FBI Director Kash Patel called it "a tremendous opportunity" for agents "to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth", adding that it will help the agency "be even better prepared to protect the American people".

President Donald Trump, who is an avid UFC enthusiast, is also planning to host an event with the organisation at the White House this summer to mark 250 years since the US Declaration of Independence.

UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement that the organisation is "proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques".

The FBI said the fighters will offer "insight into how they train for competition" and demonstrate specific techniques and tactics.

The athletes heading to Quantico include interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, the first UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, and top UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape.

Moreover, mixed martial arts athlete Renzo Gracie and matchmaker Mick Maynard will also be in attendance.

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
Tom Brady fuels romance rumours with Scooter Braun's ex-wife Yael Cohen
Tom Brady fuels romance rumours with Scooter Braun's ex-wife Yael Cohen
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals
Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee getting divorce? Viral cheating video explained
Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee getting divorce? Viral cheating video explained
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’

Popular News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
35 minutes ago
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
an hour ago