UFC fighters set to train FBI agents in unexpected partnership

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athletes will help train agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this weekend, the organisations confirmed.
As reported by the BBC, current and former UFC fighters will visit the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend for a "training seminar" for senior FBI staff and students.
FBI Director Kash Patel called it "a tremendous opportunity" for agents "to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth", adding that it will help the agency "be even better prepared to protect the American people".
President Donald Trump, who is an avid UFC enthusiast, is also planning to host an event with the organisation at the White House this summer to mark 250 years since the US Declaration of Independence.
UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement that the organisation is "proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques".
The FBI said the fighters will offer "insight into how they train for competition" and demonstrate specific techniques and tactics.
The athletes heading to Quantico include interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, the first UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, and top UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape.
Moreover, mixed martial arts athlete Renzo Gracie and matchmaker Mick Maynard will also be in attendance.