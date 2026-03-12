Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee getting divorce? Viral cheating video explained 

Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee once again sparked divorce rumours after a new video went viral on the internet.
A video circulating on X claims the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver discovered his wife cheating after their wedding and now pays her $200,000 per month because she refused to sign a prenup, Sports Casting Bets reported.
The claim exploded on social media because it was packaged as a dramatic quote attributed to Hunter and paired with clips from a beach video and family photos.
It reads like a breakup story, a cheating confession, and a massive divorce settlement all rolled into one viral post. The problem is that none of those claims appear to be real.
The viral version of the story says Hunter allegedly told friends he caught Leanna cheating shortly after they got married and agreed to pay her $200,000 every month for the rest of his life.
Posts pushing the rumour usually include a quote claiming Hunter said the money “doesn’t matter” because he is already rich.
However, there are two major problems with that narrative. First, in the video circulating on X, Hunter does not actually say anything of the sort.
Secondly, there is no court filing, divorce announcement, or legal documentation showing any settlement exists.
The trending summaries circulating on X have started labeling the claim as a fake post. The viral version continues spreading anyway because it fits a storyline the internet has already built around Hunter and his relationship.