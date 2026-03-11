Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight

News
Ronda Rousey has revealed a surprising detail about the early stages of her return to mixed martial arts ahead of her fight with Gina Carano.

Speaking about the lead-up to the long-anticipated bout, Rousey shared that she was already thinking about a comeback while pregnant, Wrestle Zone reported. 

The moment came during the period when discussions around a potential clash with Carano were starting to take shape.

The former UFC champion recalled that her motivation to return was strong enough that she continued training even while expecting her child, a revelation that quickly caught attention among combat sports fans.

As per Rousey, the idea for the matchup with Carano began in December 2024. At the time, she was pregnant but still contemplating one final chapter in the cage.

“I was about three months pregnant when my husband caught me doing suplexes in the garage,” Rousey said. Her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, quickly stepped in with a reminder to slow things down. He’s like, ‘Girl, you gotta give it a little rest.”

Despite the unusual training session, the prospects of a fight between Rousey and Carano continued to grow. The former UFC Champion eventually proposed the bout when she was nine months pregnant, reaching out as both women considered returning from lengthy breaks in competition.

The fight is scheduled for May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The event will mark the first MMA card streamed live on Netflix.

