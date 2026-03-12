News
  By Bushra Saleem
Tom Brady fuels romance rumours with Scooter Braun's ex-wife Yael Cohen

Tom Brady has once again sparked dating rumours, and this time, he made headlines with Scooter Braun's ex-wife, Yael Cohen.

According to Daily Mail, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, who has been linked to social media influencer Alix Earle in recent months, attended the birthday party for another former NFL star, Tony Gonzalez, where he sparked yet more dating buzz.

As per Page Six report, the former quarterback was seen getting close to Yael Cohen Braun at the star-studded bash.

Brady and Yael were “huddled up at the bar together” during the party, which was held at the Los Angeles home of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Further adding fuel to the romance rumours, the legendary signal caller is said to have left the lavish celebration with Yael.

NFL star’s new romance came a month after he reignited romance speculation between TikToker Earle and himself.

The Fox analyst, who was married to Gisele Bundchen for 13 years until their split in 2022, was first seen enjoying a flirtatious New Year's Eve with Earle in St. Barths.

Meanwhile, Yael split with Scooter Braun, who is now dating actress Sydney Sweeney, in 2021 when the music mogul filed for divorce following seven years of marriage. They have children, Jagger (9), Levi(7), and Hart(5).

