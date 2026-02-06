Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Austin Reaves reacts to Luka Doncic injury after 76ers win

Luka Doncic had to leave the court due to a hamstring injury during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

  • By Hania Jamil
Austin Reaves reacts to Luka Doncic injury after 76ers win
Austin Reaves reacts to Luka Doncic injury after 76ers win

Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves has addressed Luka Doncic's hamstring injury amid a difficult season.

The Lakers have had quite an up-and-down season so far, with the squad securing a win in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and on Thursday, their star player exited the game with a hamstring injury.

While the win, with a score of 119-115, was bagged by the Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers, Luka limped off the court in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the match.

Following Luka's exit, Austin handled the pressure well with a spectacular fourth quarter. Discussing his teammate's injury, the 27-year-old expressed his hope that the injury won't cause the Slovenian player to miss the court for long.

"Hopefully nothing major. We need him, he's our best player and the engine [for] a lot of the stuff we do. Hopefully we get good news tomorrow and I wish him nothing but the best," said Austin.

Luka Doncic is giving a spectacular performance this season. If he ends up missing significant time, the Lakers will heavily depend on LeBron James and Austin Reaves until he fully recovers.

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Time, venue and highlights
2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Time, venue and highlights
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2026 NFL Honours: Tetairoa McMillan wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award
2026 NFL Honours: Tetairoa McMillan wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award
Winter Olympics women's ice hockey game postponed amid norovirus concerns
Winter Olympics women's ice hockey game postponed amid norovirus concerns
Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory
Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory
Ayo Dosunmu heads to Timberwolves as Bull revamp squad
Ayo Dosunmu heads to Timberwolves as Bull revamp squad
Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
David Beckham to take ownership role at Manchester United?
David Beckham to take ownership role at Manchester United?
Top free Poki games of February 2026 you shouldn't miss
Top free Poki games of February 2026 you shouldn't miss
Khelif makes shocking admission about hormone treatment amid gender row
Khelif makes shocking admission about hormone treatment amid gender row
Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events
Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events
Alcaraz, Zverev, Sabalenka withdraw from tournaments after Australian Open
Alcaraz, Zverev, Sabalenka withdraw from tournaments after Australian Open

Popular News

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
3 hours ago
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
5 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
4 hours ago