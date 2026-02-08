Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election

Japan's ruling party, headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to achieve a strong victory in the snap election on Sunday, February 8.
Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister is aiming to secure strong voter support shortly after taking leadership of the Liberal Democrat Party (LDP).
According to a poll by broadcaster NHK, LDP, along with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin is projected to win over two-thirds of the 465 seats in Japan's lower house.
That would allow her governing bloc to dominate house committee chairs to steer policy and budget bills.
Despite heavy snow, Japanese voters turned out for the country's first mid-winter poll in 36 years.
“We have consistently stressed the importance of responsible and proactive fiscal policy,” Takaichi told reporters after media projections showed her party triumphing in the snap lower house election," as per Al-Jazeera.
She added, “We will prioritise the sustainability of fiscal policy. We will ensure necessary investments.”
While Takaichi is hugely popular, the ruling LDP, which has governed Japan for most of the last seven decades, has struggled due to funding and religious scandals.