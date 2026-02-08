Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up

The Formula 1 star and 'The Kardashians' alum sparked dating reports earlier this week

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly ready to break one of his 'golden rules' of life for his rumored girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. 

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the Formula 1 driver has quietly been dating the Skims founder for a few months.

As the report garnered the attention of fans, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to judge Hamilton's golden, which he achieved in his career.

However, several users are predicting that the British racing driver will break the rule for Kardashian as they have been enjoying each other's presence in the chaos of their respective careers.

In an old interview with RTBF, Hamilton publicly admitted that he is not ready to date anyone as he mainly wants to focus on his career.

At the time, he also expressed his fear by wondering how other athletes were managing their personal and professional lives simultaneously.

"I look at the other drivers, and I wonder how they're doing it. Some are having kids, some are married, most of them have girlfriends," Hamilton noted.

He additionally remarked, "I did that when I was in my 20s, but I decided to really maximize the time that I have here because it's not as long as you think and it's limited. 'I don't wanna look back and be like 'If I just gave a little bit more here, I didn't sacrifice my time because I was committed elsewhere."

Despite his commitment towards his work, Lewis Hamilton might have broken the dating rule for his new budding romance with Kim Kardashian, which they have not publicly confirmed. 

