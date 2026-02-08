Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates

The iPad Air is rumoured to have the similar design it has used since 2020, without any additions such as ProMotion display technology

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates
Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates 

Apple will reportedly introduce updated variants of its standard iPad and iPad Air early in 2026, but the upgrades may be limited mainly to enhanced chipsets instead of significant design updates.

Several reports suggested that the base iPas could move from the A16 chip to the latest A18, potentially providing support for Apple Intelligence features as the company diversifies its AI features alongside forthcoming iOS updates.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air is expected to shift from the M3 chip to the robust M4 processor.

Despite the performance upgrades, no major design changes are expected. The iPad Air is rumoured to have the similar design it has used since 2020, without any additions such as ProMotion display technology and Face ID.

Similarly, the base iPad is not expected to gain a laminated display or other major hardware enhancements.

Some credible analysts suggest current-generation models may remain good-value, particularly as retailers provide noticeable discounts.

Overall, Apple’s 2026 iPad refresh is transforming to be a routine performance upgrade instead of a major leap forward, with Apple Intelligence support on the entry-level model standing out as the most notable potential change.

