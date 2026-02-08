Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria

The former photographer gives befitting response to estranged brother after his latest snub to parents

  • By Fatima Hassan
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria 

Romeo Beckham has finally given a befitting response to his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham, after he continued to snub his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

A few days after speculations emerged that the former photographer is set to adopt a child with his wife, Nicola Peltz, the second eldest son of English fashion designer has proved he is a "team mum."

On Sunday, February 8th, Romeo took to his Instagram Stories to show off his new tattoo, featuring an eagle tattoo with the word "family," which can be seen on the black of his neck under a cross and wings. 

As his post gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to support the footballer, with one fan commenting, "Minus Brooklyn."

"Family is FOREVER," a second noted.

While a third chimed in, "Shots fired."

This update appeared to be a direct swipe at his estranged brother, who recently accused his mother of ruining his relationship and wedding with Nicola Peltz, and has continued to disgrace his parents.

According to The Mirror, Brooklyn Beckham has removed his latest tattoo, which was a reference to his parents.

As of now, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, who have been silent over the matter, have yet again continued to remain calm over their child’s latest snub.  

