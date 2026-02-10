WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video calls feature

WhatsApp is reportedly bringing support for voice and video calls for its web client soon, enabling users to make calls in the app directly on the web, without even downloading it.
As per WABetainfo, WhatsApp Web is a handy extension of the core service accessible in browsers. Until yet, the app was limited to chats only; however, with this new update, it will be changed soon.
Windows, Mac, or Linux users will be able to use WhatsApp Web the same way they use the native app.
Video calls on WhatsApp Web will support screen sharing. While this addition will not position the app as a major competitor to other video calling platforms such as Google Meet or Zoom.
Moreover, calls made from the web are end-to-end encrypted the similar way they are in official apps. It means nobody other than participants will have access to calls, not even WhatsApp.
Users won’t be required to change any settings, as end-to-end encryption will automatically be enabled once the update arrives.
This feature will benefit all the WhatsApp users on Linux. The instant-messaging app doesn’t provide an official Linux app, so users of this OS were forced to either use the app on their handsets or just send regular messages on the web.
Availability
The feature is currently under development to ensure bug-free experience.